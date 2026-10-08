Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Chronicle 24 - Post - Original - Poster image

Orbit Report - Post

00:18 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 3 videos · 1 image · 5 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
News style
News & Journalism
Title sequence
3D motion graphics
6exports
rating
Launch a broadcast-quality opener for your channel with a polished 3D globe, concentric HUD rings and bold 3D titles. This energetic news template doubles as an intro, title sequence and logo reveal, perfect for bulletins, live reports and special coverage. Customize multiple headlines, swap in your logo and tagline, and fine‑tune brand colors and text highlights. Optional media slots let you integrate b‑roll subtly into the scene. With 3D motion graphics, a digital news style and a clean, centered circular layout, your brand will look authoritative and ready to go on air.
milinkovic profile image
milinkovic
Edit
Similar templates
Best of milinkovic
24 News Intro - Post
By milinkovic
Edit
00:17
24 News Intro - Post Original Theme preset video
Planet 24 News Intro - Post
By milinkovic
Edit
00:08
Planet 24 News Intro - Post Original Theme preset video
Digital Glitch Teaser - Post
By Danimotions
Edit
00:20
Digital Glitch Teaser - Post Main Theme preset video
Cube Earth Unveil - Post
By milinkovic
Edit
00:14
Cube Earth Unveil - Post Original preset video
Energy Earth Unveil - Post
By milinkovic
Edit
00:13
Energy Earth Unveil - Post Original Theme preset video
Worldline Glitch - Post
By milinkovic
Edit
00:12
Worldline Glitch - Post Original Theme preset video
Circuit Nexus - Post
By FMedia
Edit
00:20
Circuit Nexus - Post Original preset video
AI Tuxedo Reveal - Post
By Danimotions
Edit
00:22
AI Tuxedo Reveal - Post Original preset video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us