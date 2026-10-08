Orbit Report - Square

Create a powerful broadcast opener with a 3D globe, HUD rings, and bold titles built for breaking news and live reports. This square intro delivers fast, energetic motion, glossy metallic finishes, and a precise newsroom look. Customize multiple headline scenes, finish with your logo and tagline, and set a confident on‑air tone. Ideal for news channels, publishers, and creators who need a polished title sequence and brand reveal with modern 3D graphics and urgent pacing.