Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
24 Live News Intro - Square - Original - Poster image

Orbit Report - Square

00:18 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 3 videos · 1 image · 5 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
News style
Intro
News & Journalism
Title sequence
3D motion graphics
6exports
rating
Create a powerful broadcast opener with a 3D globe, HUD rings, and bold titles built for breaking news and live reports. This square intro delivers fast, energetic motion, glossy metallic finishes, and a precise newsroom look. Customize multiple headline scenes, finish with your logo and tagline, and set a confident on‑air tone. Ideal for news channels, publishers, and creators who need a polished title sequence and brand reveal with modern 3D graphics and urgent pacing.
Available formats:
16:9
1:1
4:5
milinkovic profile image
milinkovic
Edit
Similar templates
Best of milinkovic
24 News Intro - Square
By milinkovic
Edit
00:17
24 News Intro - Square Original Theme preset video
Planet 24 News Intro - Square
By milinkovic
Edit
00:08
Planet 24 News Intro - Square Original Theme preset video
Digital Glitch Teaser - Square
By Danimotions
Edit
00:20
Digital Glitch Teaser - Square Main Theme preset video
Energy Earth Unveil - Square
By milinkovic
Edit
00:13
Energy Earth Unveil - Square Original theme preset video
Cube Earth Unveil - Square
By milinkovic
Edit
00:14
Cube Earth Unveil - Square Original preset video
Headline Matrix
By motionsparrow
Edit
00:16
Headline Matrix Original preset video
Worldline Glitch - Square
By milinkovic
Edit
00:12
Worldline Glitch - Square Original Theme preset video
Merge Loading Fusion Reveal - Square
By 12artlife12
Edit
00:12
Merge Loading Fusion Reveal - Square Original preset video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us