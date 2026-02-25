Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Motion Title
Overlay
Promo
Mockups
Logo Animation
Slideshow
Story Video
Stream Elements
Animated Background
Subscribe Animation
Outro
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Cinematic Paper Tear Intro - Original Theme - Poster image

Paper Rift

00:09 · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Papercraft
Torn paper
Outro
17exports
rating
Unveil your brand with a bold torn paper reveal that spotlights your logo at center stage. This minimal, papercraft-inspired logo animation blends a dark backdrop, deckled edges, and neon-style doodle accents for a refined, modern finish. Tailor the scene with adjustable paper and detail colors, textured backgrounds, and a versatile tagline. Add chromatic fringing for a punchy edge or switch to a stop‑motion feel for a tactile vibe. Ideal for intros, outros, and branded stingers, it delivers a clean, suspenseful build that focuses attention where it matters most: your logo.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
milinkovic profile image
milinkovic
Edit
Themes (7)
Similar templates
Best of milinkovic
Original Theme
Edit
Original Theme
Media Theme
Edit
Media Theme
Pink White Theme
Edit
Pink White Theme
White Blue Theme
Edit
White Blue Theme
Blue Theme
Edit
Blue Theme
White Purple Theme
Edit
White Purple Theme
White Theme
Edit
White Theme
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Motion Title
Overlay
Promo
Mockups
Logo Animation
Slideshow
Story Video
Stream Elements
Animated Background
Subscribe Animation
Outro
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us