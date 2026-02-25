Paper Rift

Unveil your brand with a bold torn paper reveal that spotlights your logo at center stage. This minimal, papercraft-inspired logo animation blends a dark backdrop, deckled edges, and neon-style doodle accents for a refined, modern finish. Tailor the scene with adjustable paper and detail colors, textured backgrounds, and a versatile tagline. Add chromatic fringing for a punchy edge or switch to a stop‑motion feel for a tactile vibe. Ideal for intros, outros, and branded stingers, it delivers a clean, suspenseful build that focuses attention where it matters most: your logo.