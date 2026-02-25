Paper Rift - Square

Make an impact with a clean, square logo intro built around a dramatic torn‑paper reveal. This papercraft design places your branding front and center, enhanced by bold hand‑drawn strokes and subtle chromatic edges for extra punch. Customize colors, logo reflection and shadows, and add an optional tagline. Ideal for intros, outros, reels, and social posts, it balances a dark, moody backdrop with a bright focal strip for instant focus. Quick to edit and versatile for any brand, this logo animation helps you deliver a polished, memorable identity moment in seconds.