Paper Rift - Vertical

Create a striking logo animation with a cinematic torn‑paper reveal. This vertical intro frames your brand inside a textured paper panel, contrasted by a dark backdrop and bold doodle accents. The motion feels energetic yet smooth, with chromatic edges adding punch to every rip. Easily replace the logo, add a tagline, and fine‑tune colors, textures, and polish for your style. Ideal for story videos, intros, and outros where you want gritty papercraft charm with modern edge. Deliver a memorable opener that cuts through the noise and spotlights your identity in seconds.