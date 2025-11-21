Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Partnership Christmas Greetings - Post - Original - Poster image

Partnership Christmas Greetings - Post

00:15 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 25 fps · 2 images · 1 audio
Greeting Card
Christmas
Festive
Logo animation
Winter
30exports
rating
Celebrate the season with a warm, cinematic Christmas greeting. This 3D motion graphics template features a snowy landscape, a glowing moon, vintage lanterns, sparkling particles and elegant light trails. It’s crafted for co-branding, showcasing two partner logos in a cozy winter scene, perfect for holiday messages, invitations, intros or outros. Customize colors and audio to match your brand and export in multiple social-friendly formats. Deliver a refined, festive logo animation that spreads cheer and elevates your seasonal content with graceful motion, atmospheric lighting and polished, premium style.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Partnership Christmas Greetings - Post
By milinkovic
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00:15
Partnership Christmas Greetings - Post Original theme video
Christmas Greetings - Post
By milinkovic
Edit
00:15
Christmas Greetings - Post Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us