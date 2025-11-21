Partnership Christmas Greetings - Vertical

Celebrate the season with a warm, cinematic Christmas greeting. This 3D motion graphics template features a snowy landscape, a glowing moon, vintage lanterns, sparkling particles and elegant light trails. It’s crafted for co-branding, showcasing two partner logos in a cozy winter scene, perfect for holiday messages, invitations, intros or outros. Customize colors and audio to match your brand and export in multiple social-friendly formats. Deliver a refined, festive logo animation that spreads cheer and elevates your seasonal content with graceful motion, atmospheric lighting and polished, premium style.