Partnership Frozen Forest Surprise

Step into a snowy pine forest where a magical gift opens to unveil your brand. This 3D motion graphics logo animation blends gentle snowfall, sparkles, and elegant light leaks for a cozy holiday mood. Perfect for Christmas greetings, intros, and outros, it supports co-branding with two logos and a tagline. Customize colors for the background, particles, and snow, and add a refined reflection for extra polish. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, this festive winter template is a seasonal standout ready to delight across social posts, ads, and broadcasts.