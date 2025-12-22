Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Partnership Frozen Forest Surprise - Square - Original - Poster image

Partnership Frozen Forest Surprise - Square

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 24 fps · 2 images · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Winter
Snow
Intro
21exports
rating
Step into a snowy pine forest where a magical gift opens to unveil your brand. This 3D motion graphics logo animation blends gentle snowfall, sparkles, and elegant light leaks for a cozy holiday mood. Perfect for Christmas greetings, intros, and outros, it supports co-branding with two logos and a tagline. Customize colors for the background, particles, and snow, and add a refined reflection for extra polish. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, this festive winter template is a seasonal standout ready to delight across social posts, ads, and broadcasts.
Available formats:
16:9
1:1
4:5
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Partnership Frozen Forest Surprise - Square
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Partnership Frozen Forest Surprise - Square Original theme video
Frozen Forest Surprise - Square
By milinkovic
Edit
00:10
Frozen Forest Surprise - Square Original Theme theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us