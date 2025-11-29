Partnership Golden Gift Reveal - Post

Unwrap your brand in style with a luxurious holiday logo reveal. A golden gift box rises amid sparkling particles, ribbons unfurl, and your branding appears in an elegant 3D scene. Perfect for co-branded announcements, intros, and outros, this template features premium lighting, metallic accents, and cinematic atmosphere. Easily customize colors, typography, logo treatment, and tagline to match your identity and seasonal campaign. Ideal for Christmas promotions, partnership reveals, or any celebratory moment where sophistication matters.