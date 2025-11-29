Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Partnership Golden Gift Reveal - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Partnership Golden Gift Reveal - Vertical

00:09 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 25 fps · 2 images · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Luxury
Intro
Elegant
66exports
rating
Unwrap your brand in style with a luxurious holiday logo reveal. A golden gift box rises amid sparkling particles, ribbons unfurl, and your branding appears in an elegant 3D scene. Perfect for co-branded announcements, intros, and outros, this template features premium lighting, metallic accents, and cinematic atmosphere. Easily customize colors, typography, logo treatment, and tagline to match your identity and seasonal campaign. Ideal for Christmas promotions, partnership reveals, or any celebratory moment where sophistication matters.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Partnership Golden Gift Reveal - Vertical
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00:09
Partnership Golden Gift Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Golden Gift Reveal - Vertical
By milinkovic
Edit
00:09
Golden Gift Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us