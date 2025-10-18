Partnership Haunted Pumpkin Explosion - Square
9 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
24fps
2images
1text
1font
1audio
Engulf your viewers in a thrilling spectacle with the Partnership Haunted Pumpkin Explosion template. Watch a jack-o'-lantern shatter, igniting your brand’s introduction with a customizable tagline, logos, and eerie colors. Perfect for making a cinematic impression on YouTube or Facebook, this template captures the Halloween spirit and is ready to be used as a standalone piece or an impactful opener.
