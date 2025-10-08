Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Partnership Haunted Pumpkin Explosion - Original - Poster image

Partnership Haunted Pumpkin Explosion

00:09 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 2 images · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Intro
Explosion
Halloween
36exports
rating
Launch your brand with a terrifyingly cinematic Halloween ident. This 3D motion graphics logo animation builds suspense around a jack‑o’‑lantern, then erupts into fire, smoke and embers to reveal two partner logos and a customizable tagline. Perfect as an intro or outro, it blends horror atmosphere with explosive impact. Tweak colors for flames, smoke and particles, adjust glow and reflection, and pick your preferred palette. Ideal for Halloween promos, spooky streams and social posts when you need a bold, branded scare.
Available formats:
16:9
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us