Partnership Haunted Pumpkin Explosion

Launch your brand with a terrifyingly cinematic Halloween ident. This 3D motion graphics logo animation builds suspense around a jack‑o’‑lantern, then erupts into fire, smoke and embers to reveal two partner logos and a customizable tagline. Perfect as an intro or outro, it blends horror atmosphere with explosive impact. Tweak colors for flames, smoke and particles, adjust glow and reflection, and pick your preferred palette. Ideal for Halloween promos, spooky streams and social posts when you need a bold, branded scare.