Sketch Spark Portal - Post

Ignite your brand with a portal‑driven logo reveal that fuses hand‑drawn texture with polished 3D motion. A circular sci‑fi gate powers up, unleashing a bright starburst as your mark takes center stage, followed by a clean tagline. The stop‑motion feel adds character, while glowing accents and subtle camera drift keep focus on your logo. Easily customize colors, adjust effects, fine‑tune the stop‑motion look, and add your own audio. Ideal for intros and outros, this eye‑catching logo animation brings futuristic energy and sketch‑studio charm to any channel or campaign.