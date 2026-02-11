Sketch Spark Portal - Square

Launch your brand with a punchy portal logo reveal. This template blends a hand-drawn sketch backdrop with a metallic sci‑fi ring and luminous energy core for a striking intro or outro. The stop‑motion timing and zoom burst add impact, while the centered layout keeps your logo front and center with an optional tagline. Perfect for creators seeking a unique fusion of illustrated texture and futuristic shine, it’s fast to customize with your logo, colors, and font. Ideal for social posts, reels, promos, and branded stingers that need memorable energy.