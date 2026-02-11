Youtube intro for cooking channel
Sketch Spark Portal - Square - Original - Poster image

Sketch Spark Portal - Square

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Outro
Hand-drawn
Portal
20exports
rating
Launch your brand with a punchy portal logo reveal. This template blends a hand-drawn sketch backdrop with a metallic sci‑fi ring and luminous energy core for a striking intro or outro. The stop‑motion timing and zoom burst add impact, while the centered layout keeps your logo front and center with an optional tagline. Perfect for creators seeking a unique fusion of illustrated texture and futuristic shine, it’s fast to customize with your logo, colors, and font. Ideal for social posts, reels, promos, and branded stingers that need memorable energy.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
milinkovic profile image
milinkovic
Themes (3)
Similar templates
Best of milinkovic
Original
Original
Original 2
Original 2
Original 3
Original 3
