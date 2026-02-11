Sketch Spark Portal - Vertical

Give your brand a striking entrance with a hand-drawn sci‑fi portal that bursts into a glowing logo reveal. This vertical logo animation blends sketchy ink lines, soft painterly textures, and stop‑motion character for a unique, tactile feel. A luminous energy field and radiant light rays build suspense, then land on your logo with a bold finish. Easily adjust colors and effects to match your identity, and add a short tagline for instant recall. Ideal for intros, outros, stories, and reels—no footage required. Fast to customize, unforgettable on screen.