Sleek Minimal Intro - Post

Make a powerful first impression with a sleek, minimalist logo animation. This clean intro features a centered layout, monochrome palette, and refined motion built from radial lines and shutter-style reveals. Perfect for corporate branding, presentations, and polished YouTube openers or outros. Easily customize colors, text, and media for a seamless fit across social and widescreen formats. The smooth, elegant animation keeps focus on your brand while staying versatile for any industry.