Sleek Minimal Intro - Vertical
00:06 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 25 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
1.3Kexports
Make a strong first impression with a clean, minimal logo reveal. Animated radial lines and aperture‑inspired shapes drive a focused, energetic intro or outro. Drop in your logo and tagline, adjust colors and fonts, and choose from six distinct animation variants. An optional media background and support for vertical, square, and widescreen formats ensure versatility across platforms. The refined, corporate‑friendly look keeps attention on your mark while subtle shadows and motion add polish.
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