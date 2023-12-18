Sleek Minimal Intro - Square
00:06 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 25 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
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Make a powerful first impression with a sleek, minimalist logo animation. This clean intro features a centered layout, monochrome palette, and refined motion built from radial lines and shutter-style reveals. Perfect for corporate branding, presentations, and polished YouTube openers or outros. Easily customize colors, text, and media for a seamless fit across social and widescreen formats. The smooth, elegant animation keeps focus on your brand while staying versatile for any industry.
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