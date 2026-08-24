Twistflow - Square

Bring your brand to life with a vibrant 3D ribbon logo animation. Colorful bands swirl and interweave before settling into a clean, centered logo reveal with a subtle reflection and soft lens flares. The minimalist design keeps focus on your mark while energetic motion adds modern polish. Perfect for intros and outros, it includes customizable colors, text, and effects to match any identity. Smooth slide and fade transitions, fine particles, and elegant lighting complete a premium look that fits agencies, startups, and creators alike.