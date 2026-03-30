Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Winged Waveform Lyrics - Orange Theme - Poster image

Winged Waveform Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font
Music visualization
Lyric video
Music
Gothic
Circular spectrum
130exports
rating
Bring your music to life with a gothic, audio‑reactive lyric visualizer. A pulsating circular spectrum frames a winged guardian in a smoky, cinematic scene, while synced lyrics and artist credits take center stage. Glitch accents, camera shake, and exposure hits amplify every beat. Customize colors, typography, spectrum styles, and branding to match your sound. Ideal for singles, EPs, visualizers and YouTube drops, this dark fantasy aesthetic adds drama and polish to any genre. Upload your track and lyrics, tweak the vibe, and render a powerful video your audience will remember.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us