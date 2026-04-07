Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Winged Waveform Lyrics - Square - Original Theme - Poster image

Winged Waveform Lyrics - Square

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1080) · 24 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font
Lyric video
Music visualization
Music
Atmospheric
Audio reactive
14exports
rating
Create an unforgettable lyric video with a dark, atmospheric vibe. This square music visualizer features a circular audio spectrum, winged fantasy backdrop, drifting smoke and particles, plus tasteful glitch accents. Lyrics take center stage with bold, glowing typography, while reactive motion and subtle camera shake sync to your track. Customize fonts, colors and spectrum styling to match your sound, and add your artist or logo details for a polished release. Ideal for metal, dark electronic, or moody pop—export a striking, share‑ready visual for your next single.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us