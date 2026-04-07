Winged Waveform Lyrics - Vertical

Turn your track into a striking vertical lyric video. This audio‑reactive template pairs a neon circular spectrum with a dramatic winged centerpiece, smoke and particles for a dark, atmospheric look. Timed lyrics keep viewers engaged while beat‑synced pulses, shakes and subtle glitches amplify every hit. Ideal for TikTok, Reels and Shorts, it’s fully customizable—swap fonts, tweak colors, refine spectrum styling and add your branding. Deliver hypnotic music visuals that capture attention and boost plays, all in a ready‑made vertical format.