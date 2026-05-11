Minecraft Pixel Build Intro

Bring nostalgic gaming energy to your brand with a punchy 8‑bit logo reveal. This short opener builds your logo from pixel blocks, adds a playful pixel splash, and finishes with a crisp type-on tagline. Tweak colors, background gradient, grid intensity, pixel texture, strokes, and 3D edge shading for a perfect match. Ideal for gaming channels, esports, creators, and retro-inspired brands, it delivers a clean, centered composition that lands with style on any platform. Swap audio to fit your vibe and export fast for a polished intro or outro that pops.