Minecraft Pixel Build Intro - Vertical

Level up your brand with a bold pixel logo reveal built for gaming and creator channels. This vertical intro assembles your mark from chunky 8‑bit blocks, surrounded by playful pixel particles and a clean gradient backdrop. Fine‑tune strokes, shading, pixel grid size, and add a tagline for extra punch. The centered composition and energetic motion make it perfect for stories, reels, shorts, and stream stingers. Designed for quick customization and maximum impact, it delivers a crisp retro vibe with modern polish—ideal for esports, game servers, creators, and studios who want instant recognition.