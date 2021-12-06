Gallery Photos Vol.2
00:40 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 60 videos · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
9.5Kexports
Present your story with a refined gallery slideshow built on clean grids, split-screens and smooth panel transitions. This modular template features modern typography, soft light leaks, and full color control to match your brand. With generous media capacity and a polished, minimal aesthetic, it’s ideal for product collections, portfolios, events and more. Effortlessly customize fonts, colors and media to create a dynamic, professional showcase that feels both stylish and timeless.
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