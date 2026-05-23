Cutline Kinetics 2

Make your message impossible to ignore with a bold, stomp-style motion title. This kinetic typography overlay delivers punchy, rhythmic reveals and elastic settling for maximum impact. The transparent background makes it easy to place over any footage or color. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand, then drop it at the start of your video for a high-energy opener or use it as a standalone title card. Ideal for promos, social content, and fast-paced edits that demand attention.