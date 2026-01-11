Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help
Social Media Button 2
Created by Mirs
6exports
5 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
60fps
1text
1font
1audio
Shape how your audience interacts with your brand using this Social Media Button animation. Ideal for creating a sense of brand continuity across video content, this motion graphic primes your viewers to engage. With smooth transitions and iconic social media symbols, customize with your choice of text, fonts, and colors for that perfect call to action.
Similar templates
Best of Mirs
By teammotion
5s
1
2
3
Enhance the look of your video presentations with our sleek Typography Title Template. Featuring dynamic motion and stylish fonts, this multipurpose title animation is perfect for social media or corporate videos. Easily customize the text, fonts, and colors to match your brand and make a striking first impression.
By teammotion
5s
1
4
6
Enhance the look of your video presentations with our sleek Typography Title Template. Featuring dynamic motion and stylish fonts, this multipurpose title animation is perfect for social media or corporate videos. Easily customize the text, fonts, and colors to match your brand and make a striking first impression.
By teammotion
5s
1
2
4
Enhance the look of your video presentations with our sleek Typography Title Template. Featuring dynamic motion and stylish fonts, this multipurpose title animation is perfect for social media or corporate videos. Easily customize the text, fonts, and colors to match your brand and make a striking first impression.
By HannaDarling
5s
1
4
14
Showcase your on-screen text with elegance with our Sleek Lines Lower Third, featuring sleek lines and balanced typography that enhance your interviews and presentations. This template lets you customize names, titles, and colors to match your branding for a polished, modern appearance. It's a professional and subtle touch that elevates your video content.
By HannaDarling
6s
1
3
12
Showcase your on-screen text with elegance with our Sleek Lines Lower Third, featuring sleek lines and balanced typography that enhance your interviews and presentations. This template lets you customize names, titles, and colors to match your branding for a polished, modern appearance. It's a professional and subtle touch that elevates your video content.
By HannaDarling
6s
1
5
17
Showcase your on-screen text with elegance with our Sleek Lines Lower Third, featuring sleek lines and balanced typography that enhance your interviews and presentations. This template lets you customize names, titles, and colors to match your branding for a polished, modern appearance. It's a professional and subtle touch that elevates your video content.
By HannaDarling
6s
1
4
14
Showcase your on-screen text with elegance with our Sleek Lines Lower Third, featuring sleek lines and balanced typography that enhance your interviews and presentations. This template lets you customize names, titles, and colors to match your branding for a polished, modern appearance. It's a professional and subtle touch that elevates your video content.
By ToresMotion
5s
1
4
11
Get your message across with striking clarity using our fast-paced, dynamic Text Kinetic Animation template. Perfect for intros and titles across YouTube or Facebook, your content will captivate audiences with modern kinetic rhythm and sharp transitions. Customize text, fonts, and colors to make your bold statements soar on any display.
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help