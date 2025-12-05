Try for free
Urban Reveal 2 - Vertical

Templates
/
Outro
0-6s
Portrait
Urban
Paper
Fast
Grungy
Logo Animation
Full HD
Music
Gaming
More details
Urban Reveal 2 - Vertical - Original - Poster image
Mirs profile image
Created by Mirs
7exports
6 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
60fps
1image
5texts
2fonts
1audio
Step into the fast-paced streets with our Urban Reveal template. This high-energy opener with its dynamic torn paper transitions and bold typography is perfect for a raw, urban brand reveal. It's multipurpose, so you can make it the face of your YouTube intros or the impactful closure to your videos. Customize with your logo, fonts, and tagline to launch content that keeps up with the city beat.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Mirs
Cartoon Stickers Transition 3 - Vertical Text Left To Right theme video
Cartoon Stickers Transition 3 - Vertical
Edit
By kalinichev
5s
12
10
33
Add pizzazz to your content with our dynamic pop art-style stinger transition. Bursting with vibrant stickers and colorful animations, this Cartoon Stickers Transition template is designed for standout transitions in any multipurpose video. Customize with your logo, text, fonts, and colors to align with your branding, enhancing your video's flow with a snazzy, seamless overlay that's perfect for any screen.
Cartoon Stickers Transition 4 - Vertical Text Left To Right theme video
Cartoon Stickers Transition 4 - Vertical
Edit
By kalinichev
5s
12
9
33
Add pizzazz to your content with our dynamic pop art-style stinger transition. Bursting with vibrant stickers and colorful animations, this Cartoon Stickers Transition template is designed for standout transitions in any multipurpose video. Customize with your logo, text, fonts, and colors to align with your branding, enhancing your video's flow with a snazzy, seamless overlay that's perfect for any screen.
Cartoon Stickers Transition 2 - Vertical Stickers Only Left To Right theme video
Cartoon Stickers Transition 2 - Vertical
Edit
By kalinichev
5s
12
9
33
Add pizzazz to your content with our dynamic pop art-style stinger transition. Bursting with vibrant stickers and colorful animations, this Cartoon Stickers Transition template is designed for standout transitions in any multipurpose video. Customize with your logo, text, fonts, and colors to align with your branding, enhancing your video's flow with a snazzy, seamless overlay that's perfect for any screen.
Cartoon Stickers Transition 1 - Vertical Stickers Only Left To Right theme video
Cartoon Stickers Transition 1 - Vertical
Edit
By kalinichev
5s
12
8
33
Add pizzazz to your content with our dynamic pop art-style stinger transition. Bursting with vibrant stickers and colorful animations, this Cartoon Stickers Transition template is designed for standout transitions in any multipurpose video. Customize with your logo, text, fonts, and colors to align with your branding, enhancing your video's flow with a snazzy, seamless overlay that's perfect for any screen.
Partnership Rotating Shards Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Partnership Rotating Shards Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By Goldenmotion
6s
6
4
6
Captivate your audience with our Partnership Rotating Shards Reveal template, where fragments of your logos come alive! Watch as they spin into the frame, slowly forming a complete brand revelation. This is perfect for high-definition screens and allows for total customization of your logos, tagline, fonts, and colors, ensuring your message is not just seen, but remembered.
Festive Transition 5 Original theme video
Festive Transition 5
Edit
By hushahir
2s
1
1
10
Step into a holiday wonderland with our Festive Transition template, designed impeccably for your vertical storytelling. Melt your audience's hearts with festive 3D Christmas elements and seamless snow-melting visuals. A versatile treasure for intros, promos, or social media flair that will blend superbly as you craft your seasonal narrative. Customize the colors and spread cheer in every swipe!
Festive Transition 4 Original theme video
Festive Transition 4
Edit
By hushahir
2s
1
1
10
Step into a holiday wonderland with our Festive Transition template, designed impeccably for your vertical storytelling. Melt your audience's hearts with festive 3D Christmas elements and seamless snow-melting visuals. A versatile treasure for intros, promos, or social media flair that will blend superbly as you craft your seasonal narrative. Customize the colors and spread cheer in every swipe!
Festive Transition 3 Original theme video
Festive Transition 3
Edit
By hushahir
2s
1
1
10
Step into a holiday wonderland with our Festive Transition template, designed impeccably for your vertical storytelling. Melt your audience's hearts with festive 3D Christmas elements and seamless snow-melting visuals. A versatile treasure for intros, promos, or social media flair that will blend superbly as you craft your seasonal narrative. Customize the colors and spread cheer in every swipe!
