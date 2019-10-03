Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Neon Stomp Square - Original - Poster image

Neon Stomp Square

00:09 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 60 fps · 7 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Title sequence
Glow
Synthwave
Neon sign
Intro
1.4Kexports
rating
Make your message pop with an 80s neon stomp title sequence. Glowing typography, a gritty wall, smoke, particles and glossy reflections craft a cinematic, cyberpunk vibe. Beat‑reactive zoom and defocus pulses keep the energy high, while flexible color gradients and flicker settings help you match any brand. Ideal for intros, teasers and quick promos, this stylish 3D-inspired design supports multiple aspect ratios and delivers smooth, seamless transitions. Swap in your headlines and dial the mood from subtle to intense. If you need a fast, modern retro opener with attitude, this template has you covered.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us