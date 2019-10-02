Neon Stomp Vertical

Make your message pop with an 80s neon stomp title sequence. Glowing typography, a gritty wall, smoke, particles and glossy reflections craft a cinematic, cyberpunk vibe. Beat‑reactive zoom and defocus pulses keep the energy high, while flexible color gradients and flicker settings help you match any brand. Ideal for intros, teasers and quick promos, this stylish 3D-inspired design supports multiple aspect ratios and delivers smooth, seamless transitions. Swap in your headlines and dial the mood from subtle to intense. If you need a fast, modern retro opener with attitude, this template has you covered.