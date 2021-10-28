Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Snow - Lofi Chill Viz - Square - Original - Poster image

Snow - Lofi Chill Viz - Square

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 4 videos · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Music visualization
Music
Atmospheric
Snow
Audio spectrum
2.1Kexports
rating
Bring your tracks to life with a chill, winter-themed music visualization. This template features an audio‑reactive spectrum set against drifting snow, fog and subtle frost for atmospheric depth. Adjust wind, fog and frost to dial in the mood—from tranquil to intense. Swap in your own logo, customize colors, and choose any photo or video background to make it yours. Ideal for lo‑fi, ambient, and mellow genres, it’s a clean, minimal design that keeps the music front and center while adding wintry ambience.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us