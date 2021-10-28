Snow - Lofi Chill Viz - Vertical

Bring your tracks to life with a chill, winter-themed music visualization. This template features an audio‑reactive spectrum set against drifting snow, fog and subtle frost for atmospheric depth. Adjust wind, fog and frost to dial in the mood—from tranquil to intense. Swap in your own logo, customize colors, and choose any photo or video background to make it yours. Ideal for lo‑fi, ambient, and mellow genres, it’s a clean, minimal design that keeps the music front and center while adding wintry ambience.