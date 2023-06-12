Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Stormy Horizon Background - Post - Original - Poster image

Stormy Horizon Background - Post

01:00 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
Atmospheric
Light rays
Looping
Storm clouds
40exports
rating
Bring dramatic atmosphere to your visuals with a loopable stormy sky. This animated background blends turbulent clouds, striking light rays, and subtle rain with occasional lightning for a cinematic, suspenseful feel. Perfect for intros, overlays, title beds, stream ambience, and storytelling, it maintains smooth, fluid motion without distracting elements. The design is versatile across formats and works with a wide range of music and genres. Dial in the mood from intense to brooding with built‑in controls, and keep audiences immersed in a powerful, natural environment that enhances any scene.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
mocarg profile image
mocarg
Edit
Themes (13)
Similar templates
Best of mocarg
Original
Edit
Original
Default Up
Edit
Default Up
Red Sun Forward
Edit
Red Sun Forward
Red Sun Up
Edit
Red Sun Up
Fire Up
Edit
Fire Up
Fire Forward
Edit
Fire Forward
Kryptonite Forward
Edit
Kryptonite Forward
Kryptonite Up
Edit
Kryptonite Up
Lust Up
Edit
Lust Up
Lust Forward
Edit
Lust Forward
Supernova Forward
Edit
Supernova Forward
Supernova Up
Edit
Supernova Up
Platinum Up
Edit
Platinum Up
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us