Stormy Horizon Background - Vertical
01:00 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 60 fps · 1 audio
243exports
Bring dramatic atmosphere to your visuals with a loopable stormy sky. This animated background blends turbulent clouds, striking light rays, and subtle rain with occasional lightning for a cinematic, suspenseful feel. Perfect for intros, overlays, title beds, stream ambience, and storytelling, it maintains smooth, fluid motion without distracting elements. The design is versatile across formats and works with a wide range of music and genres. Dial in the mood from intense to brooding with built‑in controls, and keep audiences immersed in a powerful, natural environment that enhances any scene.
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