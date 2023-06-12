Stormy Horizon Background - Vertical

Bring dramatic atmosphere to your visuals with a loopable stormy sky. This animated background blends turbulent clouds, striking light rays, and subtle rain with occasional lightning for a cinematic, suspenseful feel. Perfect for intros, overlays, title beds, stream ambience, and storytelling, it maintains smooth, fluid motion without distracting elements. The design is versatile across formats and works with a wide range of music and genres. Dial in the mood from intense to brooding with built‑in controls, and keep audiences immersed in a powerful, natural environment that enhances any scene.