Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Instagram Promo Horizontal - Original - Poster image

Instagram Promo Horizontal

00:27 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 8 videos · 22 texts · 5 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Instagram
Minimal
Social Media Promo
Social Media Post
8.1Kexports
rating
Promote your Instagram with a refined 3D carousel that turns your posts into a sleek social media promo. This minimal, elegant design features authentic platform UI, a central profile card, like animations, and a clear call-to-action. Effortlessly customize text, colors, and media to highlight products, fashion, travel, lifestyle, or portfolio work. Smooth rotation and slide transitions keep attention on your content while maintaining a polished, modern feel. Ideal for social ads, channel trailers, and profile growth campaigns where you want clarity, momentum, and branded consistency.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us