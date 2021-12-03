Instagram Promo Vertical

Promote your Instagram with a refined 3D carousel that turns your posts into a sleek social media promo. This minimal, elegant design features authentic platform UI, a central profile card, like animations, and a clear call-to-action. Effortlessly customize text, colors, and media to highlight products, fashion, travel, lifestyle, or portfolio work. Smooth rotation and slide transitions keep attention on your content while maintaining a polished, modern feel. Ideal for social ads, channel trailers, and profile growth campaigns where you want clarity, momentum, and branded consistency.