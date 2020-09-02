Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Company Value - Original - Poster image

Company Value

00:40 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 8 images · 15 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Minimal
Corporate
Elegant
Slideshow
1.7Kexports
rating
Present your company values with a refined, corporate-ready promo. This clean slideshow features an intro for your logo, multiple sections for key points with supporting text, and image placeholders to reinforce each message. Rounded panels, flat design, and smooth motion keep the focus on clarity and brand. Finish strong with a clear call-to-action and website. Ideal for employer branding, about pages, internal comms, or social feeds—fully customizable fonts, colors, text, and media make it simple to adapt to any brand.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us