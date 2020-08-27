Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Corporate Employee Testimony Company - Original - Poster image

Corporate Employee Testimony Company

00:44 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 7 images · 17 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Minimal
Corporate
Slideshow
Parallelogram shape
203exports
rating
Showcase authentic employee or client stories with a clean, corporate-ready testimonial promo. This minimal, geometric slideshow pairs bold titles, supportive body copy, and full-screen imagery with smooth line wipes and refined motion. A cohesive duotone palette keeps branding consistent while a focused outro reinforces your call to action. Ideal for employer branding, case studies, and corporate presentations, it’s easy to customize with your logo, colors, and media for a professional finish that builds trust.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
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Lyric Video
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Promo
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us