Corporate Employee Testimony Company
00:44 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 7 images · 17 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
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Showcase authentic employee or client stories with a clean, corporate-ready testimonial promo. This minimal, geometric slideshow pairs bold titles, supportive body copy, and full-screen imagery with smooth line wipes and refined motion. A cohesive duotone palette keeps branding consistent while a focused outro reinforces your call to action. Ideal for employer branding, case studies, and corporate presentations, it’s easy to customize with your logo, colors, and media for a professional finish that builds trust.
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