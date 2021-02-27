Website Promotion

Showcase your website with a clean, corporate promo built around device mockups and smooth, minimal motion. Swap in your screens, logo, colors, and fonts, then highlight key features with structured text, CTAs, and a polished search-bar scene. The layout moves through elegant two-column sections and a centered multi-device lineup, ideal for demonstrating responsive design across desktop, laptop, tablet, and phone. Flat design, gradient backdrops, and subtle dotted texture make your content stand out. Perfect for agencies, startups, and brands seeking a modern website promo. Customize quickly and export a professional, on-brand video.