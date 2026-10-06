Haunted Night - Post

Summon a spooky brand moment with a haunting logo reveal under a moonlit, cloud-filled sky. A swarm of bats sweeps across the frame to unveil your mark and a short tagline, all bathed in dark, atmospheric tones. Tweak logo glow, reflections, and scene colors for the perfect horror vibe, then pair it with your own audio. Ideal for Halloween intros, outros, idents, and seasonal promos, this cinematic animation balances eerie suspense with elegant polish—delivering a memorable, on-brand reveal that stands out across social feeds and video platforms.