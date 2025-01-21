en
Love Story Unveil - Vertical

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
Portrait
6-15s
Wedding
Love
Gloss
Flare
Particles
Cinematic
Full HD
Music
More details
Love Story Unveil - Vertical - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:10
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
MotionBank21 profile image
Created by MotionBank21
30exports
10 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
25fps
1video
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Introducing Love Story Unveil, where each frame is a brushstroke in the painting of your romance. Designed for weddings, anniversaries, and heartfelt moments, this reveal video intertwines your memories with elegance. Tailor the template with personal photos, videos, and text, enveloped in warm colors and cinematic transitions. Create a masterpiece that's ready to captivate hearts and leave an indelible mark on your audience.
Edit
Themes (4)
Original
Original
Edit
Theme 1
Theme 1
Edit
Theme 3
Theme 3
Edit
Theme 2
Theme 2
Edit
