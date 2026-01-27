Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Motion Title
Overlay
Promo
Mockups
Logo Animation
Slideshow
Story Video
Stream Elements
Animated Background
Subscribe Animation
Outro
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Partnership Love Story Unveil - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Partnership Love Story Unveil - Vertical

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 25 fps · 1 video · 2 images · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Partnership
Atmospheric
Heart shape
6exports
rating
Celebrate collaboration and love with a refined heart‑driven logo animation. A blooming particle heart, soft smoke and shimmering sparkles unveil one or two logos with a gentle, romantic flair. Easily personalize the media backdrop, headline, and brand colors to match your story. The vertical format is perfect for social media stories, intros, and outros. Ideal for partnerships, co‑branding, proposals, and romantic campaigns, this polished template keeps your brand center stage while surrounding it with warmth and glow. Make a heartfelt impression in seconds—customize and render with ease.
MotionBank21 profile image
MotionBank21
Edit
Similar templates
Best of MotionBank21
Lovely Sky - Vertical
By MotionBank21
Edit
00:11
Lovely Sky - Vertical Original theme video
Partnership My Valentine Intro - Vertical
By MotionBank21
Edit
00:07
Partnership My Valentine Intro - Vertical Original theme video
Love Story Unveil - Vertical
By MotionBank21
Edit
00:10
Love Story Unveil - Vertical Original theme video
Heartfelt Brand Reveal
By re4ee
Edit
00:08
Heartfelt Brand Reveal Original theme video
Romantic Reveal - Vertical
By MotionBank21
Edit
00:13
Romantic Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Magical Lovely Reveal
By MotionBank21
Edit
00:10
Magical Lovely Reveal Original theme video
Smoky Light Reveal - Vertical
By paramall
Edit
00:12
Smoky Light Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Shadow Mist Unveil - Vertical
By milinkovic
Edit
00:08
Shadow Mist Unveil - Vertical Original Theme 1 theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Motion Title
Overlay
Promo
Mockups
Logo Animation
Slideshow
Story Video
Stream Elements
Animated Background
Subscribe Animation
Outro
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us