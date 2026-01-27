Partnership Love Story Unveil - Vertical

Celebrate collaboration and love with a refined heart‑driven logo animation. A blooming particle heart, soft smoke and shimmering sparkles unveil one or two logos with a gentle, romantic flair. Easily personalize the media backdrop, headline, and brand colors to match your story. The vertical format is perfect for social media stories, intros, and outros. Ideal for partnerships, co‑branding, proposals, and romantic campaigns, this polished template keeps your brand center stage while surrounding it with warmth and glow. Make a heartfelt impression in seconds—customize and render with ease.