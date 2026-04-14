Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Sunflare Lyrics - Post - Theme 1 - Poster image

Sunflare Lyrics - Post

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1350) · 24 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font
Lyric video
Atmospheric
Music
Sunset
Illustrated character
12exports
rating
Bring your song to life with a cinematic, atmospheric lyric video set against a glowing sunset by the sea. This portrait‑friendly design displays your lyrics in bold outlined typography, with optional audio‑reactive pulses and spectrum accents that move to the beat. Add your track, import or paste lyrics, and personalize fonts, colors, and layout rhythm. An artist/title field and a brief logo intro support cohesive branding. Ideal for releases, teasers, and social posts, this template blends romantic warmth with a chill, lo‑fi vibe to keep viewers engaged from the first line to the final chorus.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us