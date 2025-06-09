Menu
Brandbook In Motion - Vertical
Created by MotionBox
11exports
12 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1image
6texts
4fonts
1audio
Set the stage for your brand's narrative using our Brandbook in Motion template, where every beat is a visual punchline. Fly through your style guide with dynamic cuts and typographic flair, making each moment captivate and cling. Customize every slice with your own text, logos, and colors, and rally your audience with a showcase that's music to their eyes.
Similar templates
Best of MotionBox
By milinkovic
12s
26
14
13
Create a vivid visual journey with 'Dynamic Media Journey,' the epitome of storytelling finesse. This slideshow template invites your audience into a world where your images and videos come alive. Customize with your logo and brand colors to narrate your unique story, whether it's to propel your marketing strategy or to present ideas with unmatched clarity and impact.
By MotionBox
12s
2
8
17
By vivace_studio
8s
21
13
3
Create an immersive experience with the Short News Opener template, where each transition adds a narrative twist. Seamlessly introduce your brand after a dramatic page-turning sequence that sets the stage for your logo. With options to personalize with your media and colors, make your reveal as unique as your brand and ready for your audience.
By vivace_studio
10s
7
3
6
Introducing prestige to your brand with our strikingly professional 3D Wax Stamp Logo template. Watch in high-definition as a dynamic stamp presses into hot wax, gracefully lifting to unveil your logo with stylish flair. Tailor the template with your own tagline, fonts, and colors to bring a custom touch to your intros or outros. Whether for business or personal branding, this template delivers a memorable impact.
By milinkovic
10s
29
6
7
Unlock the full potential of your brand appearance with the 'Business Media Reveal' template. It offers an experience of elegance and motion, promising to make your introduction unforgettable. Customize the unveiling of your logo with your media, fonts, and colors and watch as the seamless transitions captivate your audience on every device.
By Goldenmotion
7s
25
11
13
Bring your brand's story to life with a dynamic Rhythmic Slides Unveil slideshow that combines rhythm and style. Our template features images gliding in with smooth animations, each accompanied by its own text overlay. Perfect for dynamic intros or impactful reveals, just insert your content and watch as the final image elegantly splits to showcase your logo and tagline with finesse.
By milinkovic
8s
3
4
10
Cherish and showcase your love with the enchanting Lovers Journey Unveil template. Customize this narrative with your most treasured moments, choosing fonts and colors that complement your story. Ideal for occasions like engagements, anniversaries, or Valentine’s Day, let each transition be a testament to your journey together. Create a heartwarming tribute that echoes your bond.
By milinkovic
9s
8
4
15
Unfold the story of your brand with the elegance and precision of our Business Notebook Unveil template. Imagine a business notebook with seamless transitions and elegant layouts, each page unveiling an aspect of your business you take pride in. Your logo, tagline, and key visuals come together effortlessly, enveloped in customizable colors and fonts that align with your corporate identity. It's not just a reveal; it's your brand's statement.
