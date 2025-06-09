Try for free
Brandbook In Motion - Vertical

Templates
/
Intro
Portrait
6-15s
Print & Stationery
Book
Stomp
Paper
Corporate
Elegant
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
More details
Brandbook In Motion - Vertical - Original - Poster image
MotionBox profile image
Created by MotionBox
11exports
12 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1image
6texts
4fonts
1audio
Set the stage for your brand's narrative using our Brandbook in Motion template, where every beat is a visual punchline. Fly through your style guide with dynamic cuts and typographic flair, making each moment captivate and cling. Customize every slice with your own text, logos, and colors, and rally your audience with a showcase that's music to their eyes.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
