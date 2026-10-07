Highway Unbox

Deliver a playful, photorealistic unboxing that puts your brand front and center. This vertical story template drops a ribbon‑tied gift, then reveals your logo and website inside the box. Replace the logo, edit the URL, and match brand colors for the ribbon and inner stage. With a centered composition and tactile materials like cardboard, ribbon, and concrete, it’s perfect for giveaways, product launches, and short promos. Use it as an intro, outro, or story‑length logo animation to spark engagement and delight viewers.