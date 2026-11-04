Gifted Reveal - Vertical
00:05 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
10exports
Bring your brand to life with a cozy, premium holiday logo reveal. Photorealistic 3D gifts, shiny ornaments and gingerbread accents part to frame a centered logo in a wreath-like composition. Smooth, elegant motion guides the eye with a radial reveal perfect for festive intros, outros, and seasonal idents. Customize scene colors and swap in your own audio to match any Christmas campaign. Designed in vertical format for mobile-first placements, this polished template adds instant holiday charm while keeping your logo the star.
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