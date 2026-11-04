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Gifted Reveal - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Gifted Reveal - Vertical

00:05 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Festive
Christmas
3D motion graphics
Intro
10exports
rating
Bring your brand to life with a cozy, premium holiday logo reveal. Photorealistic 3D gifts, shiny ornaments and gingerbread accents part to frame a centered logo in a wreath-like composition. Smooth, elegant motion guides the eye with a radial reveal perfect for festive intros, outros, and seasonal idents. Customize scene colors and swap in your own audio to match any Christmas campaign. Designed in vertical format for mobile-first placements, this polished template adds instant holiday charm while keeping your logo the star.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us