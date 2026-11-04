Gifted Reveal - Post

Bring the holidays to your brand with a warm, elegant 3D logo reveal. Gifts, baubles, and gingerbread cookies slide into a festive wreath, clearing the center to showcase your logo. The photorealistic look, refined lighting, and vibrant Christmas palette create a cozy seasonal atmosphere perfect for campaigns, posts, intros, and outros. Customize colors and drop in your logo to render a polished, on-brand holiday ident in moments. Ideal for retail, hospitality, lifestyle, and corporate content seeking a tasteful, celebratory touch.