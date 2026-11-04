Surround your brand with holiday cheer. Gifted Reveal - Square is a photoreal 3D logo animation that assembles a ring of festive ornaments, wrapped gifts, and gingerbread figures to reveal your mark at center. The cozy mood, elegant motion, and glossy finishes make it perfect for Christmas intros and outros across social and campaigns. Customize scene colors, drop in your logo, and choose a soundtrack to match your brand. The centered layout and circular pattern ensure instant readability on every platform—an effortless seasonal touch that feels premium and warm.