Gifted Reveal

Bring the holidays to your brand with a polished 3D Christmas logo reveal. A swirl of ornaments, gift boxes, stockings, and gingerbread cookies forms a festive wreath around your mark, spotlighting your identity in a clean centered layout. Photorealistic materials—glossy metallic baubles, tactile wrapping paper, and soft fabric details—add premium realism. The energetic yet playful motion uses a radial build and gentle swirl, making it perfect for seasonal intros, outros, and campaign bumpers. Quickly tailor colors and audio to match your vibe, then export a crisp, modern holiday ident that looks great across social, ads, and video content.